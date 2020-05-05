Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [NYSE: CODI] shares went lower by -10.30% from its previous closing of 18.93, now trading at the price of $16.98, also subtracting -1.95 points. Is CODI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.59 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CODI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 49.35M float and a -4.87% run over in the last seven days. CODI share price has been hovering between 26.37 and 10.78 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [NYSE:CODI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.98, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.40. These measurements indicate that Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.34. Its Return on Equity is 40.60%, and its Return on Assets is 15.50%. These metrics all suggest that Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.61.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] has 66.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.78 to 26.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 6.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.