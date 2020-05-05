ConocoPhillips[COP] stock saw a move by 3.64% on Monday, touching 4.27 million. Based on the recent volume, ConocoPhillips stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of COP shares recorded 1.16B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

ConocoPhillips [COP] stock additionally went up by 8.64% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 19.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of COP stock is set at -34.91% by far, with shares price recording returns by -31.80% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, COP shares showcased -26.88% decrease. COP saw 67.13 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.84 compared to high within the same period of time.

ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For ConocoPhillips [COP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ConocoPhillips [COP] is sitting at 4.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Fundamental Analysis of ConocoPhillips [COP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ConocoPhillips [COP] sitting at 33.40% and its Gross Margin at 45.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30. These measurements indicate that ConocoPhillips [COP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

ConocoPhillips [COP] has 1.16B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 46.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.84 to 67.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 6.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ConocoPhillips [COP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ConocoPhillips [COP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.