Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX: MCF] shares went higher by 24.61% from its previous closing of 1.91, now trading at the price of $2.38, also adding 0.47 points. Is MCF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.22 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MCF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 92.46M float and a 39.18% run over in the last seven days. MCF share price has been hovering between 4.79 and 0.84 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX:MCF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCF an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.38, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 56.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -96.27. Its Return on Equity is -116.00%, and its Return on Assets is -56.30%. These metrics suggest that this Contango Oil & Gas Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.15.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has 137.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 328.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.84 to 4.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 183.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.57, which indicates that it is 21.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.