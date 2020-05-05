Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] gained by 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $14.40 price per share at the time. Continental Resources Inc. represents 421.13M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 6.02B with the latest information.

The Continental Resources Inc. traded at the price of $14.40 with 2.23 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CLR shares recorded 7.41M.

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.45.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 91.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.47. Its Return on Equity is 11.90%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CLR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 6.91. These metrics all suggest that Continental Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has 421.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.90 to 43.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 108.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.56, which indicates that it is 10.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.