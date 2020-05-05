Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] gained by 2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $20.90 price per share at the time. Corning Incorporated represents 812.45M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 16.57B with the latest information.

The Corning Incorporated traded at the price of $20.90 with 2.6 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GLW shares recorded 6.87M.

Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Corning Incorporated [GLW], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GLW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.91, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Corning Incorporated [GLW] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Corning Incorporated [GLW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corning Incorporated [GLW] sitting at 14.60% and its Gross Margin at 31.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GLW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corning Incorporated [GLW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Corning Incorporated [GLW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 66.94. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Corning Incorporated [GLW] has 812.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.44 to 34.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 4.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corning Incorporated [GLW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corning Incorporated [GLW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.