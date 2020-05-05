Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] took an upward turn with a change of 0.84%, trading at the price of $157.73 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.8 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares have an average trading volume of 2.77M shares for that time period. CCI monthly volatility recorded 3.57%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.05%. PS value for CCI stocks is 11.60 with PB recorded at 6.26.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [NYSE:CCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CCI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $157.73, with the high estimate being $184.00, the low estimate being $148.00 and the median estimate amounting to $171.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $156.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] sitting at 26.10% and its Gross Margin at 65.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20. These measurements indicate that Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.75. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 228.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 224.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.02 and P/E Ratio of 82.52. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has 424.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 67.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.18 to 168.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.35, which indicates that it is 4.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.