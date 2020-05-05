The share price of CSI Compressco LP [NASDAQ: CCLP] inclined by $0.47, presently trading at $0.51. The company’s shares saw 47.78% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.35 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CCLP jumped by 8.72% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.6970 compared to +0.0993 of all time high it touched on 05/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -24.20%, while additionally dropping -85.41% during the last 12 months.

CSI Compressco LP [NASDAQ:CCLP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For CSI Compressco LP [CCLP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] is sitting at 2.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Fundamental Analysis of CSI Compressco LP [CCLP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] sitting at 7.80% and its Gross Margin at 33.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] has 52.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 3.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 20.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] a Reliable Buy?

CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.