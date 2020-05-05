CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] stock went up by 2.43% or 1.46 points up from its previous closing price of 59.95. The stock reached $61.41 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CVS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.59% in the period of the last 7 days.

CVS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $60.13, at one point touching $58.9402. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -20.28%. The 52-week high currently stands at 77.03 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 5.81% after the recent low of 51.72.

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to CVS Health Corporation [CVS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $61.43, with the high estimate being $109.00, the low estimate being $62.00 and the median estimate amounting to $80.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 38.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.78. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CVS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 130.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.55 and P/E Ratio of 12.08. These metrics all suggest that CVS Health Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has 1.35B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 80.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.72 to 77.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 2.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CVS Health Corporation [CVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CVS Health Corporation [CVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.