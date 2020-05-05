Dell Technologies Inc.[DELL] stock saw a move by 1.37% on Monday, touching 1.27 million. Based on the recent volume, Dell Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DELL shares recorded 789.20M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock could reach median target price of $45.00.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock additionally went up by 0.90% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.18% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DELL stock is set at -40.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DELL shares showcased -23.33% decrease. DELL saw 70.55 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.51 compared to high within the same period of time.

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DELL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.55, with the high estimate being $68.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 31.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.33. Its Return on Equity is -150.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics suggest that this Dell Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has 789.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.51 to 70.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 4.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] a Reliable Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.