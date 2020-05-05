Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] shares went higher by 20.00% from its previous closing of 4.40, now trading at the price of $5.28, also adding 0.88 points. Is DBD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.63 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DBD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 75.34M float and a 3.53% run over in the last seven days. DBD share price has been hovering between 14.66 and 2.80 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DBD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.28, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] sitting at -0.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.50. Its Return on Equity is 84.80%, and its Return on Assets is -8.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DBD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 129.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.96.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] has 87.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 384.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.80 to 14.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.18, which indicates that it is 14.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.