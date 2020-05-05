Drive Shack Inc.[DS] stock saw a move by -2.54% on Monday, touching 1.04 million. Based on the recent volume, Drive Shack Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DS shares recorded 75.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Drive Shack Inc. [DS] stock could reach median target price of $5.50.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] stock additionally went up by 5.50% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -21.77% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DS stock is set at -78.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by -67.70% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DS shares showcased -71.18% decrease. DS saw 5.42 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.86 compared to high within the same period of time.

Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE:DS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Drive Shack Inc. [DS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.15, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Drive Shack Inc. [DS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Drive Shack Inc. [DS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Drive Shack Inc. [DS] sitting at -24.80% and its Gross Margin at 94.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -13.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.35. Its Return on Equity is -219.60%, and its Return on Assets is -11.10%. These metrics suggest that this Drive Shack Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 419.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6,312.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -37.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Drive Shack Inc. [DS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 61.49.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] has 75.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 86.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.86 to 5.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 15.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Drive Shack Inc. [DS] a Reliable Buy?

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.