DXC Technology Company [NYSE: DXC] shares went lower by -1.19% from its previous closing of 16.79, now trading at the price of $16.59, also subtracting -0.2 points. Is DXC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.0 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DXC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 252.00M float and a -1.66% run over in the last seven days. DXC share price has been hovering between 66.34 and 7.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to DXC Technology Company [DXC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DXC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.59, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DXC Technology Company [DXC] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DXC Technology Company [DXC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DXC Technology Company [DXC] sitting at -5.80% and its Gross Margin at 25.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.67. Its Return on Equity is -16.20%, and its Return on Assets is -5.30%. These metrics suggest that this DXC Technology Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DXC Technology Company [DXC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 47.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. DXC Technology Company [DXC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.15.

DXC Technology Company [DXC] has 273.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 66.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.47, which indicates that it is 5.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DXC Technology Company [DXC] a Reliable Buy?

DXC Technology Company [DXC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.