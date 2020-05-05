Edison International[EIX] stock saw a move by 1.15% on Monday, touching 2.86 million. Based on the recent volume, Edison International stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EIX shares recorded 382.28M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Edison International [EIX] stock could reach median target price of $68.00.

Edison International [EIX] stock additionally went down by -7.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.31% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EIX stock is set at -7.03% by far, with shares price recording returns by -27.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EIX shares showcased -10.45% decrease. EIX saw 78.93 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 43.63 compared to high within the same period of time.

Edison International [NYSE:EIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Edison International [EIX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EIX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.33, with the high estimate being $87.00, the low estimate being $59.00 and the median estimate amounting to $68.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Edison International [EIX] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Edison International [EIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Edison International [EIX] sitting at -4.50% and its Gross Margin at 61.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.51. Its Return on Equity is -2.40%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics suggest that this Edison International does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Edison International [EIX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 138.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Edison International [EIX] has 382.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.63 to 78.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 4.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Edison International [EIX] a Reliable Buy?

Edison International [EIX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.