Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NYSE: ERI] opened at $17.86 and closed at $18.93 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.69% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $18.61.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NYSE: ERI] had 2.62 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.55M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.07%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.17%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.02 during that period and ERI managed to take a rebound to 70.74 in the last 52 weeks.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NYSE:ERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ERI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.60, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $12.50 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.65. Its Return on Equity is 7.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ERI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 334.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 310.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.00 and P/E Ratio of 18.07. These metrics all suggest that Eldorado Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has 88.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.02 to 70.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 209.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.61, which indicates that it is 13.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.