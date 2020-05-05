Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] opened at $2.24 and closed at $2.30 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 7.17% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.46.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] had 1.45 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.14%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.61 during that period and WATT managed to take a rebound to 5.29 in the last 52 weeks.

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Energous Corporation [WATT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WATT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.47, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Energous Corporation [WATT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energous Corporation [WATT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -196.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -198.01. Its Return on Equity is -151.20%, and its Return on Assets is -127.70%. These metrics suggest that this Energous Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energous Corporation [WATT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 80.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.09.

Energous Corporation [WATT] has 37.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 85.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 5.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 304.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.92, which indicates that it is 10.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.15. This RSI suggests that Energous Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Energous Corporation [WATT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energous Corporation [WATT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.