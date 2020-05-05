The share price of Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] inclined by $0.18, presently trading at $0.20. The company’s shares saw 170.99% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.07 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ENSV fall by -5.01% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.2300 compared to +0.0091 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 68.90%, while additionally dropping -56.58% during the last 12 months.

Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Enservco Corporation [ENSV] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.29. Its Return on Equity is -237.20%, and its Return on Assets is -16.10%. These metrics suggest that this Enservco Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 106.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.97.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has 61.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.07 to 0.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 170.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.49, which indicates that it is 15.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enservco Corporation [ENSV] a Reliable Buy?

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.