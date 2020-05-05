Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] saw a change by 3.17% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $17.59. The company is holding 2.24B shares with keeping 1.48B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 71.28% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -43.01% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -34.49%, trading +70.69% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.24B shares valued at 4.5 million were bought and sold.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EPD an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is sitting at 4.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 27.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50. These measurements indicate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.21. Its Return on Equity is 19.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics all suggest that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 104.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.42 and P/E Ratio of 8.29. These metrics all suggest that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has 2.24B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.27 to 30.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 5.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.