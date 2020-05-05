The share price of Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] inclined by $67.29, presently trading at $67.02. The company’s shares saw 64.43% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 40.76 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as EXPE fall by -3.08% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 76.54 compared to -2.13 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 40.03%, while additionally dropping -47.27% during the last 12 months. Expedia Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $100.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 33.23% increase from the current trading price.

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EXPE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.02, with the high estimate being $155.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] is sitting at 3.81. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] sitting at 7.50% and its Gross Margin at 82.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.84. Its Return on Equity is 13.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EXPE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 140.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 119.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.86 and P/E Ratio of 17.90. These metrics all suggest that Expedia Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has 147.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.76 to 144.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 5.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.