FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] took an upward turn with a change of 0.86%, trading at the price of $41.19 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.28 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while FirstEnergy Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 4.85M shares for that time period. FE monthly volatility recorded 4.28%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.20%. PS value for FE stocks is 2.08 with PB recorded at 3.27.

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to FirstEnergy Corp. [FE], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.19, with the high estimate being $54.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] sitting at 12.10% and its Gross Margin at 73.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.52. Its Return on Equity is 9.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 304.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 284.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.68 and P/E Ratio of 41.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has 547.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.00 to 52.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.47, which indicates that it is 3.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. [FE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.