FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] shares went higher by 5.84% from its previous closing of 1.97, now trading at the price of $2.09, also adding 0.12 points. Is FCEL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.44 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FCEL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 199.86M float and a -17.23% run over in the last seven days. FCEL share price has been hovering between 3.00 and 0.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has 218.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 430.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 3.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1455.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 13.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.