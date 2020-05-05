Genprex Inc. [GNPX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $3.78 after GNPX shares went up by 63.42% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Genprex Inc. [GNPX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give GNPX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.77, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genprex Inc. [GNPX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genprex Inc. [GNPX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -179.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -179.00. Its Return on Equity is -222.80%, and its Return on Assets is -199.70%. These metrics suggest that this Genprex Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.80. Genprex Inc. [GNPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.04.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] has 32.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 74.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 7.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1534.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genprex Inc. [GNPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genprex Inc. [GNPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.