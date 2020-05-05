Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $53.30 after HSIC shares went up by 1.54% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ:HSIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HSIC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $53.33, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $58.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] sitting at 7.20% and its Gross Margin at 31.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.24. Its Return on Equity is 24.30%, and its Return on Assets is 9.70%. These metrics all suggest that Henry Schein Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.19 and P/E Ratio of 15.63. These metrics all suggest that Henry Schein Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] has 149.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.85 to 73.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 3.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.