HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE: HPR] opened at $0.329 and closed at $0.34 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.68% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.32.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE: HPR] had 2.87 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.27M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.33%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.16 during that period and HPR managed to take a rebound to 2.69 in the last 52 weeks.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [NYSE:HPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HPR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.32, with the high estimate being $2.27, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] sitting at -4.60% and its Gross Margin at 84.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.32. Its Return on Equity is -12.10%, and its Return on Assets is -6.10%. These metrics suggest that this HighPoint Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 71.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.28.

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] has 212.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 72.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.16 to 2.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.33, which indicates that it is 14.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] a Reliable Buy?

HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.