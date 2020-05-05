Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] saw a change by -0.86% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $71.41. The company is holding 291.62M shares with keeping 272.96M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 61.20% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.16% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -38.16%, trading +61.20% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 291.62M shares valued at 4.24 million were bought and sold.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $71.41, with the high estimate being $109.00, the low estimate being $61.00 and the median estimate amounting to $80.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] sitting at 17.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.79. Its Return on Equity is -568.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HLT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] has 291.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.30 to 115.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 4.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] a Reliable Buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.