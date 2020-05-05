The share price of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] inclined by $88.67, presently trading at $89.67. The company’s shares saw 41.19% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 63.51 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ICE fall by -2.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 94.20 compared to -2.68 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.51%, while additionally gaining 12.52% during the last 12 months. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $99.24. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.57% increase from the current trading price.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ICE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $89.67, with the high estimate being $116.00, the low estimate being $96.00 and the median estimate amounting to $100.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] is sitting at 4.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.70.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] sitting at 52.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.20. These measurements indicate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.32. Its Return on Equity is 12.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ICE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.67 and P/E Ratio of 23.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has 553.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.51 to 101.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 3.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.