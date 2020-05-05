International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] stock went down by -1.59% or -0.54 points down from its previous closing price of 33.91. The stock reached $33.37 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 1.71% in the period of the last 7 days.

IP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $33.72, at one point touching $32.84. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -29.95%. The 52-week high currently stands at 47.64 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -29.15% after the recent low of 26.38.

International Paper Company [NYSE:IP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding International Paper Company [IP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give IP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.37, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for International Paper Company [IP] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Paper Company [IP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Paper Company [IP] sitting at 11.40% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00. Its Return on Equity is 18.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Paper Company [IP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 187.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 128.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. International Paper Company [IP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.09 and P/E Ratio of 20.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

International Paper Company [IP] has 397.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.38 to 47.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 4.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Paper Company [IP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Paper Company [IP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.