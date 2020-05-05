AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] opened at $1.22 and closed at $1.15 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.43% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.14.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] had 3.29 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.47M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 130.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 49.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.19 during that period and UAVS managed to take a rebound to 5.15 in the last 52 weeks.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give UAVS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.15, with the high estimate being $453.75, the low estimate being $453.75 and the median estimate amounting to $453.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.15.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 31.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -43.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.80. Its Return on Equity is -48.90%, and its Return on Assets is -45.10%. These metrics suggest that this AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 29.37. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has 18.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 5.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 502.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.46, which indicates that it is 130.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.