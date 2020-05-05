Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Energy sector company has a current value of $2.37 after HLX shares went up by 3.95% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Energy stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 16.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.75.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.49 and P/E Ratio of 8.40. These metrics all suggest that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has 174.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 398.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 10.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 139.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.63, which indicates that it is 23.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.