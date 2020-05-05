JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] gained by 1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $93.94 price per share at the time. JPMorgan Chase & Co. represents 3.13B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 288.26B with the latest information.

The JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded at the price of $93.94 with 6.36 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JPM shares recorded 24.55M.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] sitting at 63.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.60. These measurements indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has 3.13B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 288.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.91 to 141.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 2.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.