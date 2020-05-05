KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] stock went down by -5.39% or -0.01 points down from its previous closing price of 0.29. The stock reached $0.28 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, KMPH share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.62% in the period of the last 7 days.

KMPH had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.36, at one point touching $0.28. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -86.12%. The 52-week high currently stands at 2.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -78.58% after the recent low of 0.18.

KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMPH an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 92.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -194.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -290.36. Its Return on Equity is 32.50%, and its Return on Assets is -174.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMPH financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1,459.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 760.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] has 54.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 2.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 15.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KemPharm Inc. [KMPH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.