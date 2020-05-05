Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] opened at $137.27 and closed at $136.78 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.77% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $135.73.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] had 2.3 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.39M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.10%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.76%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 110.66 during that period and KMB managed to take a rebound to 149.23 in the last 52 weeks.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KMB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $135.73, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $125.00 and the median estimate amounting to $148.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $136.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] sitting at 17.00% and its Gross Margin at 35.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60. These measurements indicate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.49. Its Return on Assets is 15.40%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has 344.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 46.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.66 to 149.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 2.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.