Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ: KOPN] shares went higher by 18.63% from its previous closing of 0.59, now trading at the price of $0.70, also adding 0.11 points. Is KOPN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KOPN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 69.75M float and a 35.98% run over in the last seven days. KOPN share price has been hovering between 1.39 and 0.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ:KOPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Kopin Corporation [KOPN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KOPN an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kopin Corporation [KOPN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Kopin Corporation [KOPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kopin Corporation [KOPN] sitting at -89.80% and its Gross Margin at 29.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -100.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -65.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -75.40. Its Return on Equity is -78.10%, and its Return on Assets is -55.10%. These metrics suggest that this Kopin Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kopin Corporation [KOPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Kopin Corporation [KOPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.21.

Kopin Corporation [KOPN] has 86.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 51.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 268.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 18.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 82.26. This RSI suggests that Kopin Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Kopin Corporation [KOPN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kopin Corporation [KOPN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.