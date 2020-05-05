Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] took an downward turn with a change of -0.87%, trading at the price of $157.65 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares have an average trading volume of 1.25M shares for that time period. LH monthly volatility recorded 5.67%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.32%. PS value for LH stocks is 1.37 with PB recorded at 2.03.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [NYSE:LH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $157.65, with the high estimate being $241.00, the low estimate being $158.00 and the median estimate amounting to $193.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $159.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] sitting at 11.20% and its Gross Margin at 27.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.09. Its Return on Equity is 10.80%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.55 and P/E Ratio of 48.86. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] has 100.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 98.02 to 196.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 6.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.