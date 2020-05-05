Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] shares went higher by 2.77% from its previous closing of 104.46, now trading at the price of $107.35, also adding 2.89 points. Is LOW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.08 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LOW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 753.61M float and a 5.28% run over in the last seven days. LOW share price has been hovering between 126.73 and 60.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LOW an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $107.35, with the high estimate being $147.00, the low estimate being $85.00 and the median estimate amounting to $115.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $104.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.62.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] sitting at 8.80% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.96. Its Return on Equity is 165.60%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Lowe’s Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,204.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,050.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 44.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 19.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has 757.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 81.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.00 to 126.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 3.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.