MannKind Corporation [MNKD] took an upward turn with a change of 4.80%, trading at the price of $1.31 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while MannKind Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.48M shares for that time period. MNKD monthly volatility recorded 7.79%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.62%. PS value for MNKD stocks is 4.61.

MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ:MNKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to MannKind Corporation [MNKD], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MNKD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.31, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MannKind Corporation [MNKD] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MannKind Corporation [MNKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MannKind Corporation [MNKD] sitting at -65.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -82.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 137.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] has 221.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 290.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 1.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.16, which indicates that it is 9.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MannKind Corporation [MNKD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MannKind Corporation [MNKD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.