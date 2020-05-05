The share price of Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE: TAP] inclined by $38.92, presently trading at $38.19. The company’s shares saw 12.29% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 34.01 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TAP fall by -14.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 47.24 compared to -6.40 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.53%, while additionally dropping -37.77% during the last 12 months. Molson Coors Beverage Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $45.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.19% increase from the current trading price.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE:TAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TAP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.19, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] is sitting at 3.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] sitting at 4.30% and its Gross Margin at 37.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.10. Its Return on Equity is -0.20%, and its Return on Assets is -0.10%. These metrics suggest that this Molson Coors Beverage Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 61.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.16.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has 231.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.01 to 61.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 3.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] a Reliable Buy?

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.