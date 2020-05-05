Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] shares went higher by 1.93% from its previous closing of 38.09, now trading at the price of $38.83, also adding 0.74 points. Is MS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.19B float and a -3.10% run over in the last seven days. MS share price has been hovering between 57.57 and 27.20 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Morgan Stanley [MS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.82, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Morgan Stanley [MS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Morgan Stanley [MS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Morgan Stanley [MS] sitting at 20.10% and its Gross Margin at 73.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00. These measurements indicate that Morgan Stanley [MS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.52. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Morgan Stanley [MS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 336.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 248.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.51 and P/E Ratio of 8.08. These metrics all suggest that Morgan Stanley is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Morgan Stanley [MS] has 1.62B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 61.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.20 to 57.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 2.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Morgan Stanley [MS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Morgan Stanley [MS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.