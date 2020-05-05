Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRK] shares went higher by 2.25% from its previous closing of 3.56, now trading at the price of $3.64, also adding 0.08 points. Is NMRK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.4 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NMRK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 150.06M float and a -5.45% run over in the last seven days. NMRK share price has been hovering between 13.85 and 2.49 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Newmark Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NMRK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.64, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] sitting at 11.10% and its Gross Margin at 98.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.13. Its Return on Equity is 17.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NMRK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 136.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.50 and P/E Ratio of 6.21. These metrics all suggest that Newmark Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] has 194.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 706.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.49 to 13.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmark Group Inc. [NMRK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.