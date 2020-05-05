NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] stock went up by 1.34% or 3.04 points up from its previous closing price of 227.05. The stock reached $230.09 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NEE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.55% in the period of the last 7 days.

NEE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $231.17, at one point touching $224.94. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -18.80%. The 52-week high currently stands at 283.35 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 19.58% after the recent low of 174.80.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NEE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $230.09, with the high estimate being $280.00, the low estimate being $215.00 and the median estimate amounting to $258.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $227.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] sitting at 27.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60. These measurements indicate that NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.54. Its Return on Equity is 10.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NEE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 102.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.42 and P/E Ratio of 31.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has 498.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 114.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 174.80 to 283.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.21, which indicates that it is 2.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.