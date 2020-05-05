The share price of NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] inclined by $24.47, presently trading at $24.40. The company’s shares saw 24.74% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 19.56 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NI fall by -7.05% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 27.24 compared to -1.85 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.87%, while additionally dropping -12.42% during the last 12 months. NiSource Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $28.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.52% increase from the current trading price.

NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to NiSource Inc. [NI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.40, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NiSource Inc. [NI] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NiSource Inc. [NI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NiSource Inc. [NI] sitting at 17.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.86. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NiSource Inc. [NI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 162.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 154.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.61 and P/E Ratio of 27.65. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

NiSource Inc. [NI] has 392.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 30.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.31, which indicates that it is 3.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NiSource Inc. [NI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NiSource Inc. [NI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.