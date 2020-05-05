Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] saw a change by -9.19% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.73. The company is holding 104.83M shares with keeping 33.61M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 216.57% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -83.39% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -74.60%, trading +216.57% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 104.83M shares valued at 1.57 million were bought and sold.

Noble Midstream Partners LP [NASDAQ:NBLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NBLX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.73, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] sitting at 40.30% and its Gross Margin at 57.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.70. These measurements indicate that Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.49. Its Return on Equity is 22.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Noble Midstream Partners LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 184.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.16 and P/E Ratio of 1.71. These metrics all suggest that Noble Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] has 104.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 600.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 34.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 216.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.87, which indicates that it is 12.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.