The share price of Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] inclined by $0.34, presently trading at $0.33. The company’s shares saw 39.67% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.23 recorded on 05/04/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OCGN jumped by 7.56% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.3780 compared to +0.0077 of all time high it touched on 05/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 22.93%, while additionally dropping -96.89% during the last 12 months. Ocugen Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.3% increase from the current trading price.

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] has 69.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 21.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 9.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.