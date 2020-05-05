Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] stock went down by -1.95% or -0.01 points down from its previous closing price of 0.32. The stock reached $0.31 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ONTX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 4.95% in the period of the last 7 days.

ONTX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.329, at one point touching $0.30. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -92.99%. The 52-week high currently stands at 4.45 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -92.19% after the recent low of 0.10.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ONTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.31, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.30 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -255.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -253.56. Its Return on Assets is -173.40%.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.17. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.68.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has 171.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 203.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 9.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.