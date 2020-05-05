Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] stock went up by 1.93% or 1.0 points up from its previous closing price of 51.75. The stock reached $52.75 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ORCL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.04% in the period of the last 7 days.

ORCL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $51.79, at one point touching $51.10. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -12.81%. The 52-week high currently stands at 60.50 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -5.55% after the recent low of 39.71.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Oracle Corporation [ORCL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 2/28/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $52.75, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is sitting at 3.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] sitting at 34.80% and its Gross Margin at 79.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.64. Its Return on Equity is 61.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 237.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.98 and P/E Ratio of 16.61. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has 3.23B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 166.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.71 to 60.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 1.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oracle Corporation [ORCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oracle Corporation [ORCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.