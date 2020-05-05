PBF Energy Inc [PBF] saw a change by -2.12% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.61. The company is holding 142.33M shares with keeping 96.90M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 104.43% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -69.61% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -63.18%, trading +109.83% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 142.33M shares valued at 2.8 million were bought and sold.

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE:PBF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to PBF Energy Inc [PBF], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PBF an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] is sitting at 2.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PBF Energy Inc [PBF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] sitting at 2.60% and its Gross Margin at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PBF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 4.05. These metrics all suggest that PBF Energy Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has 142.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.19 to 34.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.75, which indicates that it is 14.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PBF Energy Inc [PBF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PBF Energy Inc [PBF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.