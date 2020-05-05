Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] gained by 6.02% on the last trading session, reaching $35.94 price per share at the time. Peloton Interactive Inc. represents 275.85M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.35B with the latest information.

The Peloton Interactive Inc. traded at the price of $35.94 with 8.06 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PTON shares recorded 7.70M.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.74.

Fundamental Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 42.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -63.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -76.75.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.15.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has 275.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.70 to 38.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.