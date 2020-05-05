PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Defensive sector company has a current value of $130.92 after PEP shares went up by 0.60% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Defensive stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to PepsiCo Inc. [PEP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PEP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $130.92, with the high estimate being $156.00, the low estimate being $124.00 and the median estimate amounting to $145.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $130.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] sitting at 15.00% and its Gross Margin at 55.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.65. Its Return on Equity is 51.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.20%. These metrics all suggest that PepsiCo Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 227.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 204.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.06 and P/E Ratio of 25.40. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has 1.41B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 184.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.42 to 147.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 2.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] a Reliable Buy?

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.