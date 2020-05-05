Range Resources Corporation[RRC] stock saw a move by -2.74% on Monday, touching 3.9 million. Based on the recent volume, Range Resources Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RRC shares recorded 245.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock could reach median target price of $4.50.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock additionally went up by 12.93% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 158.33% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RRC stock is set at -32.09% by far, with shares price recording returns by 105.98% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RRC shares showcased 53.85% increase. RRC saw 9.74 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Range Resources Corporation [RRC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.03, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Range Resources Corporation [RRC] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.65.

Fundamental Analysis of Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 79.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -25.51.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 138.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 136.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has 245.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 9.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 274.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.70, which indicates that it is 11.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.49. This RSI suggests that Range Resources Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Range Resources Corporation [RRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Range Resources Corporation [RRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.