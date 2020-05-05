Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] opened at $60.02 and closed at $58.85 a share within trading session on 05/04/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.02% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $59.45.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] had 5.03 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 15.65M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.64%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 40.71 during that period and RTX managed to take a rebound to 93.45 in the last 52 weeks.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has 1.61B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 94.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.71 to 93.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 4.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.