Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] gained by 11.52% on the last trading session, reaching $4.24 price per share at the time. Redwood Trust Inc. represents 122.26M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 464.59M with the latest information.

The Redwood Trust Inc. traded at the price of $4.24 with 2.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RWT shares recorded 4.64M.

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RWT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.24, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40. These measurements indicate that Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.33. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RWT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 865.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 737.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 81.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 23.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has 122.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 464.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.14 to 18.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 11.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.